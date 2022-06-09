Love Island spoilers: Gemma tells Luca she is ‘attracted’ to him as Davide calls new bombshells ‘fire’
Islander is keeping her options open after the arrival of newcomers Afia and Ekin-Su threatens to change existing dynamics
In tonight’s episode of Love Island (9 June), Gemma Owen admits she is attracted to Luca Bish.
The 19-year-old daughter of England footballer Michael Owen was first coupled with Liam Llewellyn by public vote when the show launched on Monday (6 June), before Davide Sanclimenti chose to couple up with her during Tuesday’s episode (7 June).
ITV has revealed that in tonight’s instalment, following the game of dares, Luca “pulls Gemma for a chat” and they head to the rooftop, where Gemma confesses: “I am attracted to you, I definitely would want to get to know you.”
Luca says: “You stare into my eyes and I just want to stare into yours.”
But as talk turns to kissing, it remains to be seen whether Gemma will turn her attention away from Davide and towards Luca.
Davide, meanwhile, is very excited about the arrival of two new bombshells: Afia Tonkmor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Davide says: “Wow, wow, wow – the two new girls are fire.”
Read The Independent’s review of last night’s Love Island episode here and all the clues Gemma has dropped about her famous father here.
Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
