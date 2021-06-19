Love Island contestants have to pass STI test to enter villa, says Marcel Somerville

Former Love Island contestant Marcel Somerville has revealed that in order to get on the show, new participants are asked to take an STI test.

Somerville, who appeared on the series in 2017 and was coupled up with Gabby Allen, told The Mirror: “There’ll always be members of the cast who are more outgoing than others, and there’ll be people who don’t mind doing it [sex].”

He added: “It’s definitely down to the cast members, if you do want to do it then by all means do it. The show provides the necessary protection, so just be safe. The show does do strict testing beforehand just to make sure that everyone going on there is clean.”

ITV also recently revealed there are new welfare measures for contestants on the show.

Islanders will be taught how to handle the “potential negativity” of social media as part of the programme’s latest duty of care protocols.

Participants will also be offered “comprehensive” psychological support as opposed to the “enhanced” support they were previously given.

The new series of Love Island will launch on ITV2 on 28 June.