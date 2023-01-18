Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island viewers pointed out a specific music choice during Wednesday’s (18 January) episode.

Season nine of the popular dating show kicked off in South Africa on Monday (16 January).

Maya Jama is the new host, succeeding Laura Whitmore who left the show last summer.

Jama’s presenting skills have been praised, with The Independent’s reviewer Elise Bell calling her “a true star”.

However, viewers have been quick to share their reactions to the choice to play an extended cut of a Stormzy song during the latest edition of the programme.

Two new bombshells, David and Zara, made their debut and were paired with Tanya and Ron for their first dates.

As the potential pairings got acquainted, Stormzy’s 2022 track “Hide and Seek” played in the background.

Although this selection may seem innocuous to many, some noted the fact that Stormzy and Jama were in a relationship from 2015 to 2019. As well as this, “Hide and Seek” is thought by many to be a dedication to their relationship.

“Not them playing Stormzy’s song lollll,” said one entertained viewer, while another joined in with: “not the Stormzy on a show presented by Maya Jama!”

Elsewhere, someone joked that the rapper – real name Michael Owuo Jr – was behind the channel playing his music, writing: “Stormzy paying ITV to make sure Maya hears the song he wrote about her.”

Stormzy and Jama in 2017 (Getty Images)

“A Stormzy track on Maya Jama’s love island? Haha the producers are too funny,” added another amused viewer.

Jama and Stormzy’s 2019 break-up provided much of the inspiration for his latest album, This is What I Mean.

Meanwhile, Jama’s described her relationship status as “really, really single” after ending her relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons last year.

Love Island airs nightly from Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX. Find out all about this year’s South African villa here.