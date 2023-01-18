Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It may be chilly outside, but it’s all heat over on ITV2 as Love Island is back on our screens once again.

The popular dating reality show is back for its ninth season, and its second-ever winter run, set in South Africa.

This year, Maya Jama has taken over hosting duties after Laura Whitmore’s departure at the end of season eight last summer.

But, it’s not all change – as usual, there are a selection of hopeful romantics who join the show throughout the season. Nicknamed “bombshells”, these later arrivals always bring an additional level of excitement to proceedings by mixing up the couple dynamics.

On day three (Wednesday 18 January), Essex boy David enters the villa alongside model Zara – but who is he?

What are David’s vital statistics?

David is 24 years old and lives in Essex. He works as a money adviser and he says his loved ones would describe him as a “joker” who is “very ambitious and just a good person to be around”.

Why is David single?

According to David, his single status is all due to his high standards.

“I’m very picky – I haven’t met the right one yet,” he said ahead of entering the villa. “The person you’re going to meet is never going to be perfect, but I’ve got my standards, yeah.”

One of these high standards seemingly comes down to how a potential love interest responds when hearing bangers from the Nineties out in public.

Speaking about his turn-offs, David noted that he got the “ick” when “girls sing-along all messy to songs like ‘Wonderwall’ in the bar”.

David, a Love Island bombshell (ITV)

Does David have any special talents?

If he lasts long enough in the villa, David might just give the islanders a musical treat in the seasonal talent show. That is, if he can muster up the courage to grab a mic.

“I can sing, but I will never sing!” he explained. “I just haven’t got the confidence to do it.”

Who is David’s celebrity crush?

For David, Megan Fox tops the list of ideal famous women. Only time will tell if he’ll find love with a lookalike of the Jennifer’s Body star during his time in the villa.

What is David’s Instagram?

To learn more about David pre-Love Island, you can take a look at his Instagram: @davidsxalako. Just don’t expect any updates while he’s on TV – in a new move for this year, ITV has asked Islanders to make their accounts “dormant” while they are in the villa so that nothing can be published on their behalf.

Love Island airs nightly from Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX.