Love Island finally returned to screens yesterday (28 June), having enjoyed a summer hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

However, it wasn’t long before ITV2’s hit reality series was drawing the ire of viewers, with scenes of contestants sucking each others ears and toes being branded “disgusting” on social media.

In a game of dares, which began not long into the episode, contestants were given raunchy romantic demands with the people they had just met.

Sharon and Hugo were given a card which asked one of them to suck on the other’s earlobe for 30 seconds straight – which Sharon reluctantly did.

Toby and Kaz, meanwhile, drew a card which demanded that one of them suck on the other’s toes for half a minute. Toby was then seen doing so, much to the revulsion of viewers at home.

People shared their reactions to the moment on social media.

“This toe sucking & ear lobe lipsing is disgusting,” wrote one viewer, alongside a nauseous face emoji.

“CAN YOU ALL STOP WITH THIS DISGUSTING SUCKING OF CERTAIN BODY PARTS,” wrote someone else.

Another Twitter user complained: “Still feeling physically sick over the toe sucking.”

You can find a rundown of the new contestants here.

The Independent recently spoke to past Love Island winner Jack Fincham about his experiences on the show, with the reality star answering a series of questions submitted by readers. You can read the Q&A here.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.