Love Island fans were gutted for Tyrique during Wednesday (5 July) night’s episode after Ella returned to the villa with Casa Amor’s Ouzy.

At the recoupling, footballer Tyrique, 24, decided to stay loyal to Ella, saying that he was ready to take their relationship to the next level and wanted to make sure she knew how he felt.

While the new girls were in the villa during the show’s Casa Amor segment, Tyrique did not make any new connections and said he was falling in love with model Ella, 23.

However, while Ella was in Casa Amor with the new boys, she formed a connection with another footballer, Ouzy, 28.

In Wednesday’s episode, Ella returned to the villa with Ouzy, leaving Tyrique heartbroken and vulnerable as he is now single.

A visibly upset Tyrique told Ella: “I guess you were never mine, just my turn. I honestly hope it was worth it because we’re done completely.”

On Twitter, fans reacted to the intense recoupling.

“Tyrique and Ella recoupling is one for the ages I fear,” one wrote.

“TYRIQUE IS ABOUT TO SET THE VILLA ON FIRE,” another wrote.

“I won’t pretend it’s not sad to see Tyrique’s heart breaking but men need to understand that how they behave in those early stages isn’t suddenly cancelled out by exclusivity and can and will come back to bite,” writer Jason Okundaye added.

“Tyrique can’t even stay in one place he’s gone from the daybeds to kitchen to the room he’s fully about to explode,” wrote a fourth.

After Wednesday’s episode, the couples are Abi and Mitchel, Amber and Sammy, Catherine and Elom, Ella and Ouzy, Leah and Montel, Molly and Zachariah, and Whitney and Lochan. Singletons Jess, Kady, Scott and Tyrique are therefore vulnerable as only single contestants can be dumped from the show.

Earlier this week, fans suggested that Tyrique was “peer pressuring” the other boys to cheat on their partners while Casa Amor was underway.

The semi-pro footballer told his fellow islanders: “It’s Casa Amor, it’s a lads’ holiday. You’ve got to do it boys. What are you doing? I’m closed off, but you’re not. Get on it.”

Many viewers compared his behaviour to that of series seven star Jake, who also encouraged other boys to kiss the Casa Amor girls while he was in a closed-off relationship. His behaviour was later exposed during the series’ popular Movie Night segment.

Love Island airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.