Love Island viewers call Tyrique and Whitney’s song an ‘absolute banger’

Love Island viewers were left in shock after one act in the show’s talent show episode was, well, not a total disaster.

On last night’s episode (24 July) of the ITV2 dating show, Tyrique and Whitney performed a song they’d made up themselves titled “Bad B****”.

The duo sang it in front of their co-stars around the fire pit, with their fellow contestants cheering at lyrics such as “bad b****es come in all shapes and sizes, my one’s 5ft7 and stylish”.

Fans of the show loved it. “What an absolute banger from Tyrique and Whitney they best release this,” posted one viewer. “Giving Chris and Kem energy,” they added, referencing the much-adored friendship between the 2017 season’s contestants.

“‘Bad B****’ going straight to number one,” tweeted another.

A third wrote: “TYRIQUE AND WHITNEY LOW-KEY KILLED THAT.” And a fourth shared: “Whitney and Tyrique just cooked up song of the summer wtf.”

The two contestants are just friends. Tyrique is currently coupled up with Ella, while Whitney is in a pair with Lochan.

Tuesday’s episode of Love Island (25 July) will see the Islanders attend the Grafties awards ceremony, in which the winner of each category has been chosen by the public.

The categories for the ceremony include “Flirtiest Performance” and “Most Snakey Sitch”.

Love Island’s 2023 season will air its finale on Monday 31 July. Tyrique and Ella are favourites to win, along with Whitney and Lochan.

Earlier this week, former contestants Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced their engagement. The pair, who met on the 2019 series, have a six-month-old daughter called Bambi.

In an interview earlier this month, Love Island host Maya Jama was asked if she would ever go on the show as a competitor, to which she replied: “I would not be able to, at any age, strut out of the house in a bikini in front of men that are judging me based on just one sentence and what I look like.”

She went on to praise the courage of the contestants for going on the show to find love.

“The confidence of the people that go on! They’ve got a different kind of juice,” she said.