Love Island star explains why she decided to leave villa

Love Island’s Uma Jammeh has spoken out about her decision to leave the show with her partner Wil Anderson after he was dumped following a recoupling.

The 23-year-old model and VIP host had a tumultuous week after it emerged that Wil, 23, had been snogging Lucy Graybill in bed during their brief stint in Casa Amor. But the couple seemed to be getting back on track, despite new bombshell Reuben Collins making a beeline for Uma and picking her in a recoupling on Tuesday (9 July).

Reuben’s choice to couple up with Uma left Wil single and dumped from the Island.

The model was left distraught and in tears as she immediately declared, “I’m leaving”.

Viewers were left in shock at the announcement, and despite the other girls urging her to stay, Uma and Wil told each other they were “falling in love” and decided to leave together.

“I knew where my head and heart was at so I wanted to be true to my feelings for him,” said Uma following her exit.

“We can’t wait to just do normal things on the outside, stay inside and have a takeaway and go on cute dates. Wil wants to take me to Whitley Bay to see where he’s from, but we’ve also discussed him possibly moving to London so I’m looking forward to the future with him. The only way is up from here.”

Uma said she “instantly felt a connection” and a “special spark” when she met the quantity surveyor which made her realise “he was the person for me”.

open image in gallery Uma was left in tears as it was revealed Wil had been dumped from the Island ( ITV/Love Island )

“I feel so comfortable and happy around him,” she continued. “Seeing him waiting for me after Casa was such a special feeling, I know we’ve had our challenges but it’s made us stronger than ever. He’s my blueberry.”

Meanwhile Wil appears to be grateful for the gesture as he implied that he could potentially marry Uma in the future.

“I feel like what I did and said to her was enough for her to end her journey with me, it makes me feel amazing, I couldn’t be happier with the outcome to be honest,” he said.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

open image in gallery Uma and Wil told each other they were falling in love with each other ( ITV/Love Island )

“I’ve been in there for 3 and a half weeks and I’ve left with a girlfriend pretty much. The most amazing journey ever. I’ve met friends for life and left with a potential wife!”

Fans lamented the model’s loss, her friendship with the girls, and her characteristic habit of nicknaming the Islanders, as they prepared to see her leave.

open image in gallery Islanders were left in shock ( ITV/Love Island )

The pair had had a tough week as Wil’s shenanigans at Casa Amor were aired during the Love Island Film Fest on Sunday (7 July). Wil appeared unapologetic as he insisted he had done what he “wanted to”.

Wil “laid it on thick” and was accused by fellow Islanders of having “no composure” as he whisked Lucy away to the hideaway terrace to tell her that she was exactly his type.

Earlier in the week Wil is seen telling Uma, “I would leave now if you were to leave” as he backtracked and showed more remorse for his actions.

“So this is how Wil swindled Uma into leaving after he got dumped,” speculated one person.

Uma has received praise from viewers and more high-profile figures too, including former Vogue editor, Edward Enninful, who commented, “You are a star, Uma,” along with a star emoji following the reports.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX