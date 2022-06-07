Love Island bounces back to 3 million viewers after disappointing 2021 opening
‘Last night’s show had a bigger audience than the programming on Channel 4, Channel 5 and BBC Two combined,’ ITV said
ITV reported 3 million overnight viewers across TV and non-TV devices for the series eight premiere of Love Island on Monday (6 June).
“Last night’s show had a bigger audience than the programming on Channel 4, Channel 5 and BBC Two combined,” ITV said in a statement.
It was also the biggest TV audience of the night for younger viewers (1.1 million 16-34s).
It’s a sharp rise from the 2021 premiere, which posted disappointing overnight audience figures of 2.46 million. However, the 2021 launch was blighted by France’s coinciding knockout match against Switzerland in the Euros, which drew an audience of 7.5 million.
Love Island is still seeking to overtake ITV2’s record opening of the 2019 series, which commanded 3.3 million overnight viewers.
The series generally sees its biggest viewership figures on the show’s finale. Last year, 3.2 million people tuned in across all devices to watch Liam Reardon and Millie Court be crowned series champions.
The new series’ cast was introduced last night – it includes Gemma Owen, daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen, and Tasha Ghouri, the show’s first deaf contestant
Following the launch, many fans have criticised the age gaps between contestants on this year’s series.
Find the five biggest talking points from the launch show here, and our verdict on the opener here.
Love Island will air every night apart from Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2 and Britbox for the next eight weeks.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies