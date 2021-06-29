Love Island viewers don’t like ‘I’ve got a voice note’ replacing ‘I’ve got a text’

Love Island 2021 kicked off on Monday night (28 June) with a slight twist that did not sit well with some viewers.

During the debut episode, which welcomed a whole new roster of singletons to the villa in Mallorca, fans noticed that, in a sign of the times, text alerts to the contestants had been replaced by voice notes.

Ever since Love Island relaunched in 2015, the announcement “I’ve got a text” has been synonymous with the show.

The alerts usually signal a new “bombshell” arriving in the villa.

In last night’s show, after all the new contestants had coupled up, Toby Aromolaran received a voice note to say that Chloe Burrows was making her way into the villa to shake things up.

Fans were not happy, calling the voice note “cringe” and asking where the beloved texts had gone.

We will have to wait and see if the voice note survives through the rest of the series, which is expected to air for eight weeks this summer.

