Love Island fans criticise public vote after Black contestants coupled up, again

Love Island fans have been joking about their “shock” at the public having voted for the Black contestants on the new series to couple up.

The 10th season of the ITV2 reality show kicked off last night (5 June) with a twist. Instead of the new contestants choosing who they want to couple up with, the public had been casting their votes based on the islanders’ photos ahead of the premiere.

This vote led to the following pairings: Jess Harding and George Fensom; Molly Marsh and Mitchel Taylor; Catherine Agbaje and Andre Furtado; Ruchee Gurung and Mehdi Edno; and Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde.

Tweeting about the coupling up of Catherine and Andre, as well as Ella and Tyrique, one fan wrote: “NGL get Shonda Rhimes on Love Island as a producer. Someone needs to intervene with the Black love agenda this show has.”

Reacting to one of the couples, another posted: “JUST BECAUSE SHE IS BLACK DOESNT MEAN SHE NEEDS TO BE WITH A BLACK MAN ! Stopppp.”

A third wrote: “THEY PUT THE BLACK GIRL WITH THE BLACK GUY?! SHOCK!!!!”

“Oooo shocker Black girl and Black boy coupled up,” a fourth said.

In the episode, it was revealed that Tyrique and Ella had previously “met” in a London nightclub. Tyrique, however, claimed he does not remember their alleged encounter.

In the episode’s closing scenes, the first bombshell contestant Zachariah Noble arrived.

He has 24 hours to get to know all the islanders before being able to “steal” a woman of his choosing.

Love Island returns tonight at 9pm on ITV2.