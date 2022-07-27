In tonight’s episode of Love Island (27 July), two contestants were booted out of the villa.

Having received the fewest public votes, Dami and Indiyah, Adam and Paige, and Jamie and Danica were the three couples at risk of being dumped from the island.

The couple with the least votes was revealed to be Jamie and Danica.

Danica had been unlucky in love throughout her time on the show, failing to find a connection with any of the boys in the villa until Jamie arrived last week.

The pair’s departure comes after Love Island fans were in disbelief that Luca and Gemma weren’t among those to receive the fewest public votes.

In last night’s episode, the couple fell out after Gemma licked several of the boys’ chests during a challenge.

Danica (ITV)

Tonight’s episode sees the return of the babies. As the islanders name, dress, feed, comfort and play with their dolls, their skills as parents are put to the test, with an award for the best parents up for grabs at the end of the day.

There are only five couples now left in the villa: Luca and Gemma, Dami and Indiyah, Adam and Paige, Davide and Ekin-Su, and Andrew and Tasha.

Love Island’s 2022 finale will air on ITV2 on Monday 1 August at 9pm.