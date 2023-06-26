Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Zachariah just got handed the first custard pie of Love Island series 10.

The 25-year-old personal trainer took new bombshell Kady to the terrace on Monday night’s episode; however, things didn’t quite go to plan.

Admitting he was “nervous”, Zach made his move on the 27-year-old influencer – who returns after previously appearing on the show in 2016 – only to face rejection.

“Woah, woah, woah, what, what, what,” Kady said as Zach put his hand on her neck and moved in for the kiss.

“I want to kiss you,” he answered, to which Kady responded: “You want a kiss? Let’s wait.”

She reassured Zach that things were “definitely going in the right direction”, but she wanted to be “100 per cent” before she kissed someone on the show.

Speaking to the cameras afterwards, she explained: “I just felt awful. I mean, who wants to be rejected by a kiss? I actually like Zach... but just there and then I just wasn’t feeling it.”

Meanwhile, Zach said he “respected” Kady for staying true to herself. “I can’t even remember the last time I’ve been rejected,” he added.

On Twitter, fans were quick to share their sympathy with Zach over the uncomfortable moment.

“On national tv? poor Zach man,” one fan tweeted.

“Nah that was some pie hahaha poor Zach I’d be so embarrassed,” wrote another.

“Most awkward moment on Love Island history,” a third said.

Kady chose to couple up with Zach at the recoupling last week, which occurred less than 24 hours after she entered the villa. Her decision to steal Zach from Molly resulted in the latter’s immediate exit from the show.

Read about the cast of the new Love Island series here.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.