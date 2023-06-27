Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Snoochie Shy was left cringing after watching her Love Island contestant brother Zachariah Noble being rejected for a kiss by Kady McDermott.

The ITV dating show is currently in its third week, with this year’s group of contestants facing a shock twist last week after former islander Kady joined the villa.

Kady chose Zachariah, who is also known as Zach, as the guy she wanted to couple up with. The pair have been getting to know each other ever since.

During Monday’s show, Zach, 25, admitted he was “nervous” before putting his hands on the influencer’s neck and going in for a kiss.

However, Kady batted away his advances, saying: “Woah, woah, woah, what, what, what?”

“I want to kiss you,” Zachariah said, to which Kady responded: “You want a kiss? Let’s wait.”

Viewers at home watched the moment through their fingers, with Zachariah’s sister Snoochie among them.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant shared a clip of herself to Instagram watching the moment her “little brother” got “pied”.

“Omg,” she wrote. “Nah bro I love you but LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL.”

She later posted a video cracking up laughing, which she tagged Zachariah in.

“God damn,” Snoochie – real name Charlotte Davide – said. “God damn. But d’you know what? You took it like a G. It’s all good, it’s all good.”

Following the attempted kiss, Kady reassured Zachariah that things were “definitely going in the right direction”, adding that she wanted to be “100 per cent” before she kissed someone on the show.

Snoochie Shy cracked up at her brother being rejected (Snoochie Shy/Instagram)

Speaking after, she told the cameras: “I just felt awful. I mean, who wants to be rejected by a kiss? I actually like Zach... but just there and then I just wasn’t feeling it.”

Meanwhile, Zach said he “respected” Kady for staying true to herself, adding: “I can’t even remember the last time I’ve been rejected.”

When Kady rejoined the show on Friday (23 June), she was given just 24 hours to choose which boy she wanted to couple up with when joining the villa.

She picked Zachariah, leaving his former partner Molly Marsh single. However, a twist meant Molly was immediately dumped from the villa, shocking viewers and her fellow contestants as they said goodbye to the original cast member.

During Tuesday (27 June) night’s show, Zachariah and Kady will go on a date, with the episode preview teasing the awkward moment Kady calls her partner Scott.

Kady and Scott Thomas had an explosive relationship on Love Island series two, ending things officially in December 2017, over a year after they left the villa.

“My name is Zach, Kady,” Scott said after the mistake, with the reality TV star saying: “Did I say Zach?”

“No, you said Scott,” he replied, leading Kady to say: ““Oh my god, I swear, it’s giving me the nostalgic vibes from series two.”

Love Island airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.