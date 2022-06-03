Love Island contestant Luca Bish has opened up about his past romance with Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker.

Luca is among the islanders heading into the villa for the 2022 season. The ITV2 dating show returns next Monday (6 June) for a brand new series.

Luca – who works as a fishmonger in Brighton – recently received support from his family friend, the former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer.

The actor wrote on Instagram: “You will smash it so beautiful, kind & funny.”

As interest in Love Island grows, several fans have been digging into his relationship history, which includes a romance with YouTuber Barker, 21, who competed on Strictly with AJ Pritchard in 2019.

Luca told Metro.co.uk that he and Barker dated for a few months last year after meeting through friends.

“We used to go to the same school in Brighton,’ he said, adding that they “remain really good mates”.

“I think she had just come out of a relationship. And then yeah, that was it. We just kind of hit the ground running a bit. We still remain really good mates,” said Luca.

He went on to explain that they last spoke around a month or two ago. Luca said the relationship did not work out because she has a “very busy lifestyle” and his job means he is often working nights.

(PA)

Luca said that he did not ask her for any advice ahead of his own reality TV stint next week.

Barker also appeared on the 2021 series of The Celebrity Circle, which aired as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He said that despite past relationships with social media influencers he has “always been very private”. Luca also dated influencer Sophie Lloyd.

“If I was knocked out of [Love Island] and I ended up back doing fish… I was happy then and I’ll be happy again, I’m sure,” said Luca.

You can read up on all the Love Island 2022 contestants – including daughter of footballer Micahel Owen’s daughter Gemma – here. You can also see our predictions for who will be booted from the villa first and who is likely to stay for the long run here.

Ahead of the show’s return, longtime commentator Iain Stirling revealed the first major twist of the season.