Doctor Who fans are calling for Lydia West to be the next Doctor after her appearance on the Great British Bake Off Christmas special.

West (previously It’s A Sin and Years and Years) won viewers over when she and her It’s A Sin castmates appeared on Bake Off’s Christmas special yesterday (25 December).

Journalist Morgan Jeffrey wrote: “Watching #BakeOff and I’d be happy if Lydia West was back on my telly on 25th December, 2023. (In a #DoctorWho Christmas special, as the Doctor, is what I’m saying.”

“Lydia West would be a great doctor,” added another, while someone else wrote: “Watching Lydia West on the Christmas Bake Off and honestly I want her as the next doctor now.”

“Would not be mad to see Lydia West as the next Dr Who……” said a fourth person.

The calls follow after Jodie Whittaker named West as the actor she most hopes to see star in Doctor Who.

The Broadchurch star will be hanging up her sonic screwdriver next year after three series as the time traveller. The first of three specials marking the end of her run airs on New Year’s Day in 2022.

The actor was asked who she thought should play the Doctor next and replied: “If we had the power to choose, I’m going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, an actress called Lydia West.”

“If I had the power!” she clarified.

West is among the bookies’ favourites to replace Whittaker as the Doctor and has previously said that it would be “an honour” to play the Time Lord.

The 28-year-old has previously worked with Russell T Davies on It’s A Sin and Years and Years. Davies will be returning as showrunner in 2023 following the exit of Whittaker and Chris Chibnall.

Last night saw It’s A Sin star Nathaniel Curtis named the winner of The Great British Bake Off Christmas special.

Curtis beat out his co-stars West, Olly Alexander and Shaun Dooley to take home the top prize.