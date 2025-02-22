Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Pee-wee’s Playhouse star Lynne Marie Stewart has died, aged 78.

News of the actor’s death was announced on social media on Saturday (22 February) by her friend and fellow actor Cassandra Peterson, known for playing horror hostess Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

“My heart is breaking upon hearing the news of my dear friend Lynne Stewart’s passing,“ she wrote.

”One of the kindest, sweetest, funniest women who ever lived. The iconic Miss Yvonne of Pee-wee’s Playhouse. She’ll always be ‘the most beautiful woman in Puppetland.’"

Stewart was born on 14 December 1946 in Los Angeles, California. She was most recognised for her role as Miss Yvonne , The Most Beautiful Woman in Puppetland, on the popular American children’s show Pee-wee’s Playhouse. Running from 1986 to 1991, the show aired for five seasons and 46 episodes, with reruns playing on networks for years after its end.

She was also known for her recurring role as janitor Charlie Kenny’s mother Bonnie, in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the longest running US sitcom in history.

Saturday Night Live star Laraine Newman joined the tributes as she shared a touching message following the announcement of Stewart’s death. The pair met as part of the comedy sketch troupe, The Groundlings, during the 1970s.

( Getty )

The group went on to form The Pee-wee Herman Show, created by member Paul Reubens. Stewart also met Phil Hartman during this period.

“The most beautiful girl in Puppetland has left us,” Newman wrote. “Lynne Stewart was truly an angel and brilliantly funny and an important part of our Groundlings family. As my sister said ‘if you don’t love Lynne, you’re just wrong.”

Fans shared their memories of Stewart as they wrote: “So sorry to hear of this news. My sincere condolences. I met Lynne many years ago at an autograph show in NJ and she was so very kind. Rest in peace.”

Stewart’s other credits include several roles as nurses on popular TV series M*A*S*H, a small role in the film American Graffiti in 1973 and the voice of Shirley in cartoon Mork & Mindy/Laverne & Shirley/Fonz Hour in 1982. Her other appearances include Raising Hope, Marvin Marvin and Comedy Bang Bang!