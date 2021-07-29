Mad Men stars January Jones, Kiernan Shipka and Christina Hendricks reunited for a “girls night” this week.

Jones, who played Betty Draper in the drama about New York’s 1960s advertising industry, shared an Instagram photo of the reunion, which was attended by her on-screen daughter Shipka and co-star Hendricks, who played Joan Harris.

"Girls night!” she posted. “Coulda sat there all night ladies, I missed you so.”

On her Instagram story, Jones added: “Known and [loved] these girls since they were children. Literally in some cases.”

Shipka, who went on to star in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, also shared pictures on her Instagram account, writing: “Okay the girls are back!!!”

Good Girls star Hendricks, meanwhile, posted: “Before there were even #goodgirls there were these #madwomen! What a beautiful catch-up and dinner ladies.”

Mad Men ran from 2007 to 2015. When it ended, its lead star Jon Hamm (who played Don Draper) ruled out a spin-off series.

“I think a big part of what I really appreciate about this show is that, when people are crying when they watched [the final] episode, is that the story is complete,” he said. “So I think the idea of a spin-off, or a prequel, or an origin story, or whatever longer time to spend with these characters, I think it would be less fulfilling somehow.”

Hendricks recently made headlines when she reflected on the fact that, during Mad Men’s run, the press was fixated with her bra.

Much of the media at the time focused their attention on the varying physiques of Mad Men’s female stars, which also included Elisabeth Moss and Jessica Paré.

Speaking about this fixation in an interview with The Guardian, Hendricks said: “There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again. There are only two sentences to say about a bra.”