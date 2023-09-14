Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

BBC star Maddy Anholt has died one year after she was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive brain cancer”, her family has said. She was 35.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Maddy Anholt, our beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who left this world on Wednesday 13th September, aged 35,” her family said in a statement on Thursday morning.

“You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben,” they added.

The statement was shared on a GoFundMe page set up to provide for Opal, one.

Anholt, who starred in several sitcoms including Sunny D, Jerk, and The Emily Attack Show, spent her final weeks with her parents at their home, Sunflower House “bathed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around”.

Her family expressed their gratitude for “the countless nurses, doctors, and the NHS as a whole” for caring for Anholt “with unfailing dignity and compassion”.

“In particular we would like to thank the magnificent team at Seaton Hospice at Home, who are the embodiment of empathy, professionalism and love.”

More follows on this breaking news story.