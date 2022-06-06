Mae Martin says it’s frustrating that ‘so much of identity is about comparison’

Comedian and actor received rave reviews for their starring performance in Channel 4 series ‘Feel Good’

Roisin O'Connor
Monday 06 June 2022 13:12
Feel Good - trailer

Mae Martin has described their frustrations around gender identity in a new interview, recalling early experiences where they felt “so confused”.

The Canadian-British comedian, actor and writer rose to fame on Channel 4’s Feel Good, a semi-autobiographical romantic-comedy series in which they play Mae, a version of themself.

The series tackles issues including addiction, sexuality, PTSD and gender identity. In an episode from the second season, an incident where Mae is addressed as “sir” prompts them to accept their identity as non-binary, or post non-binary.

“It’s so frustrating that so much of identity is about comparison, I just feel like myself,” Martin told GQ Hype for a new cover interview. “I don’t even feel nonbinary. I just wake up, have a coffee and go to work.”

Reflecting on early experiences involving gender, Martin said: “I remember middle-aged women forcing me out of the girls’ changing room when I was ten, because I had my towel around my waist and short hair. And being so confused, because I don’t feel like I want to go to the men’s changing room, and I don’t feel like I’m safe in the girls’ changing room.

Recommended

“So I remember just sitting there with wet hair, in between the two changing rooms. It was like the perfect metaphor… the chlorine drying on my skin and waiting for my Dad to come out of the men’s changing room.”

Seasons one and two of Feel Good are available to watch now on Netflix and All 4.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in