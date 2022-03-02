Russia invasion: DWTS’s Maks Chmerkovskiy says he’s ‘not ok’ after leaving Ukraine
‘I’m scared, I’m confused, I’m terrified and I just lived through some s*** that I’m going to need a lot of therapy for,’ dancer says
Dancing with the Stars’s Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares emotional message from Ukraine
Dancing with the Stars’s Maks Chmerkovskiy has shared his experience of leaving Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.
The 42-year-old Ukrainian dancer has been sharing updates from Kyiv ever since Vladimir Putin launched attacks on its neighbouring country.
Last week, Chmerkovskiy shared a video where he can be seen standing on a balcony, as military sirens from the streets can be heard in the background.
The following day, he posted another video from a bomb shelter in Kyiv, telling followers: “Hey everybody, I’m in the bomb shelter, aka a parking lot.”
On Tuesday (1 March), Chmerkovskiy informed his fans that he’s finally made out of Ukraine and reached Poland.
The dancer’s journey consisted of a 23-hour train ride from Kyiv to Poland’s capital, Warsaw.
In a new video posted on Wednesday (2 March), Chmerkovskiy described his entire experience, and how he’s not feeling ‘ok’.
“I’m scared, I’m confused, I’m terrified and I just lived through some s*** that I’m going to need a lot of therapy for,” he said in the video. “But I know this, it’s us little guys against the big guy.”
“I don’t care how big [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is. I don’t care how mean he is. When we’re together, I can see what can happen. We can have a little guy finally win and it will be a joint effort and after that, we can figure out how to make sure that there’s never again one f****** person, one man, who can do whatever he’s doing,” he said.
The dancer also admitted that he feels “guilty” after leaving his war-ridden country.
In the past week, Chmerkovskiy’s wife Peta Murgatroyd also asked fans to “pray” for his safe return from Ukraine.
“Please pray for my husband Maks. I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however, today is extremely hard and the next few days will be even harder,” she wrote in a social media post.
Follow the latest updates about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in our live blog here.
