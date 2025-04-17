Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The hit BBC Three series Man Like Mobeen is returning for its fifth and final season.

Man Like Mobeen first launched in December 2017 and has since aired four seasons gaining an avid following in the process.

The show won Best Comedy at the 2020 Broadcast Digital Awards and was nominated for Best Comedy at the 2021 Bafta TV awards

The series has also been a consistent top performer for BBC Three. Season four was the channel’s most-watched comedy in 2023, with an average audience of 1.1 million.

Man Like Mobeen follows the title character, played by Guz Khan, who is also the creator of the show.

Khan’s character Mobeen is a reformed drug dealer trying to lead a law-abiding life in the Small Heath area of Birmingham.

Mobeen struggles to balance his past with Muslim family values, all while raising his younger sister Aqsa and navigating life with his close-knit friends Nate and Eight.

open image in gallery Guz Khan in ‘Man Likę Mobeen’ ( BBC )

The BBC synopsis for the new season reads: "Mobeen is back on the outside and reunited with the gang in Small Heath, before embarking on an epic adventure overseas, if Mobeen can get his hands on a plane ticket and fake passport, that is."

Other castmates returning to the show alongside Khan include Salman Akhtar as Saj, Duaa Karim as Aqsa, Mark Silcox as Uncle Shady and Korkmaz Arslan as Emre.

The new season will also feature the return of Hussina Raja as Nida.

In a previous statement, Khan admitted that the only reason he decided to write another season was to provide closure for fans of the show.

He explained that viewers had been eagerly awaiting to see what happened next after season four ended with Mobeen’s brutal prison attack.

Khan said: "I can't even shop at Aldi without someone popping out from behind the bread aisle and asking me when there's going to be more Man Like Mobeen.

"So, for you, and only for you, here's one, final, very last, never to be done again season of Man Like Mobeen. Please don't make me make any more, I got loads of kids to raise and that."

The final series of Man Like Mobeen launches at 9pm on 9 May on BBC Three and iPlayer.