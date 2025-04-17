Man Like Mobeen set to return for fifth and final season
The Bafta-nominated comedy is set to return to screens next month
The hit BBC Three series Man Like Mobeen is returning for its fifth and final season.
Man Like Mobeen first launched in December 2017 and has since aired four seasons gaining an avid following in the process.
The show won Best Comedy at the 2020 Broadcast Digital Awards and was nominated for Best Comedy at the 2021 Bafta TV awards
The series has also been a consistent top performer for BBC Three. Season four was the channel’s most-watched comedy in 2023, with an average audience of 1.1 million.
Man Like Mobeen follows the title character, played by Guz Khan, who is also the creator of the show.
Khan’s character Mobeen is a reformed drug dealer trying to lead a law-abiding life in the Small Heath area of Birmingham.
Mobeen struggles to balance his past with Muslim family values, all while raising his younger sister Aqsa and navigating life with his close-knit friends Nate and Eight.
The BBC synopsis for the new season reads: "Mobeen is back on the outside and reunited with the gang in Small Heath, before embarking on an epic adventure overseas, if Mobeen can get his hands on a plane ticket and fake passport, that is."
Other castmates returning to the show alongside Khan include Salman Akhtar as Saj, Duaa Karim as Aqsa, Mark Silcox as Uncle Shady and Korkmaz Arslan as Emre.
The new season will also feature the return of Hussina Raja as Nida.
In a previous statement, Khan admitted that the only reason he decided to write another season was to provide closure for fans of the show.
He explained that viewers had been eagerly awaiting to see what happened next after season four ended with Mobeen’s brutal prison attack.
Khan said: "I can't even shop at Aldi without someone popping out from behind the bread aisle and asking me when there's going to be more Man Like Mobeen.
"So, for you, and only for you, here's one, final, very last, never to be done again season of Man Like Mobeen. Please don't make me make any more, I got loads of kids to raise and that."
The final series of Man Like Mobeen launches at 9pm on 9 May on BBC Three and iPlayer.
