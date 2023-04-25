Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Star Wars actor has expressed disappointment over The Mandalorian ‘s latest season.

The latest season of the spin-off, which stars Pedro Pascal, drew to a close earlier this month after a lacklustre response from viewers.

Boba Fett actr Temuera Morrison was also frustrated with the show – but for a personal reason; the actor, whose own spin-off The Book of Boba Fett was released on Disney Plus in 2021, was expecting to be in some episodes.

However, an appearance never came to fruition despite Pascal appearing in the Boba Fett spin-off.

“I was supposed to be in The Mandalorian season three, but nobody rang me,” he told ComicBook.com.

“I was waiting for the phone call in New Zealand, waiting and wanting to give up.”

He said of Pascal’s appearance in The Book of Boba Fett: “Well that Mando guy stole a few chapters of my book. I’m sure this guy is, ah, ruining my show. But I couldn’t say anything. I’m not the writer, so I have to bear it I guess.”

While Morrison may seem perturbed by his absence from The Mandalorian, it is worth noting that the actor is known for his wry, honest remarks.

Temuera Morrison in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ (Disney Film)

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Daisy Ridley would return as the character Rey in a new film set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker.

Other projects to be announced include a James-Mangold-directed “epic” about the first Jedi to discover “the Force” and a new film, directed by Dave Filoni, set to provide the endpoint for The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are available to stream on Disney Plus now.