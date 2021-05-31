Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby responds to question of a second series

Brad Ingelsby, the creator behind Mare of Easttown, has said he is unsure about whether there will be another season of the critically acclaimed series.

The show starring Kate Winslet has received high praise from both critics and fans, with The Independent’s TV critic and columnist Ed Cumming awarding it four stars.

Also writing for The Independent, critic Fiona Sturges wrote that the show “is led by a complex, believable, and not always likeable female protagonist”.

“While the show’s writers have arguably gone overboard with Mare’s suffering... she represents the difficulties that so many women face in middle age,” she said.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ingelsby addressed the predictable demand for another series, pointing out there is “no more mystery to be solved” by the end of the finale.

“If we could crack a story that we were really proud of and felt like it was a deserving second chapter in Mare’s journey, then maybe,” he said.

“I haven’t cracked that yet; I don’t know what that is, honestly. But if there was a world in which we were convinced, this is a continuation of the story that honours the first chapter and does things and audience will appreciate, then maybe. But as of right now, I have no idea what that could be.”

The finale of Mare of Easttown airs tonight (31 May) at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.