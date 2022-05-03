Netflix fans have hailed the streaming service’s “heartbreaking’ new documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes.

The film comes amid a surge of interest in the iconic movie star, with a Netflix biopic set to come out within months.

Last night, Kim Kardashian also caused a stir after wearing one of Monroe’s most famous dresses to the 2022 Met Gala.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe takes a look at the life and death of Monroe, using archival footage and previously unseen interviews with those who knew her.

Viewers shared their thoughts on social media, with several people deeming the documentary “heartbreaking”.

“This documentary on Marilyn Monroe on Netflix is heartbreaking,” one person wrote.

“Ten foster homes, childhood molestation, abusive relationships, pregnancy loss…. She’s hands down the most iconic woman on the planet & it’s upsetting she felt so unloved during her time.”

“Just finished watching a Netflix show called The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes,” one tweet read.

“It’s such a sad documentary on a beautiful, simple woman who just wanted to be loved & appreciated!Men just used her! & was taken from this world only b/c she wanted to be loved!”

“This documentary about #MarilynMonroe on @netflix has left me feeling so sad and empty,” another viewer wrote. “A lost soul and misunderstood person used and abused by the powerful. She deserved better.”

Culture Club singer Boy George tweeted: “Just watched the Marilyn Monroe doc on @netflix and wow she was very special. Something about Monroe reminds me of Princess Diana!”

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes is on Netflix now.