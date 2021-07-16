Mark Hamill has revealed how he kept his surprise cameo in The Mandalorianseason two finale a secret.

The actor appeared as Luke Skywalker – a role he played in the original Star Wars trilogy as well as the Disney sequels – in the Disney Plus spin-off series.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Hamill was asked about the moment which Fallon described as “one of the coolest TV moments of the year”.

“Talk about unexpected!” said Hamill. “I had finished playing that part. I never expected to do it again. I thought if they ever told stories of Luke in that period, post-the originals and pre-sequels and pre-sequels, they’d get an age-appropriate actor.

“So when Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni told me what they wanted to do, I was just stunned.”

In the scene, Hamill is de-aged using CGI technology, to make him appear as he would have done after the time of Return of the Jedi in 1983.

“One of the main things with Mandalorian is you are sworn to secrecy. I can’t even talk about it with my family, even now,” he joked.

Hamill also revealed that a behind-the-scenes special focusing on The Mandalorian’s second season finale is coming to Disney Plus on 25 August.

The actor told fans that it will “answer a lot of your questions”.