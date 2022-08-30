Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Married At First Sight UK is returning to our screens, with a new group of singles tying the knot with people they’ve only just met.

The dating show returns on Monday (29 August) on E4, with episodes airing nightly Monday through Thursday for 30 episodes.

On Married At First Sight UK, the contestants meet their future spouses for the first time on their wedding days.

This series will also feature the show’s first lesbian couple.

Meet the cast of MAFS UK 2022 below, and find out what they’re looking for in a partner...

Adrian, 37 – Digital Designer

Adrian (Channel 4)

Confident and caring, northerner Adrian is a social butterfly and serial dater whose ready to settle down.

He wants a partner who can make him laugh and is adventurous and trustworthy.

April, 32 – Wedding Dress Designer

April (Channel 4)

Based in London, wedding dress designer April is hoping she’ll be the one with the fairytale wedding after appearing on MAFS UK.

April is a former Miss Great Britain who wants someone who appreciates her independence.

Chanita, 29 – Social Worker

Chanita (Channel 4)

Ever since leaving school, Chanita has dedicated her life to helping young people through her work as a social worker in Derby.

Until two years ago, she was in a 10-year relationship and hopes to settle down and start a family in her next relationship.

Duka, 31 – Recruitment HR Co-ordinator

Duka (Channel 4)

Born in former Yugoslavia, Duka’s family moved to the UK when he was 10, when he didn’t speak any English.

The HR co-ordinator now works in recruitment in Birmingham and says that he’s found he traditionally gets bored of the women attracted to him.

George, 40 – Financial Advisor

George (Channel 4)

Father of four George lives in the countryside in Worcester. Following his divorce, he lives with his two oldest children, while the two younger kids live with his ex-wife.

George has said that he wants to meet someone to open up to him and keep him on his toes.

Jenna, 32 – Small Business Owner

Jenna (Channel 4)

Jenna is based in Blackpool and runs a zero-waste shop.

Initially swearing off marriage for being overly traditional, she now wants to find love and is hoping MAFS UK can give her her happily ever after.

Jess, 31 – Dental Hygienist

Jess (Channel 4)

Jess is 31 and describes herself as fun, weird and outgoing. She priorities humour above all else and wants a partner who will enjoy the same things as her.

She is based in Cambridgeshire.

Jordan, 29 – Account Manager

Jordan (Channel 4)

Hailing from Darlington, Jordan is looking for his true love to share his life with.

A self-described “great catch”, he owns his own home, is close with his family and is a good cook. However, Jordan isn’t prepared to settle for the sake of it.

Kasia, 36 – Business Owner

Kasia (Channel 4)

Despite being just 36, Kasia has lived many lives. She left school at 16 to have her first child and now owns a body contouring clinic.

Now that her two children are older, she wants to focus on a partner she can spend the rest of her life with.

Kwame, 42 – Business Consultant

Kwame (Channel 4)

Aged 42, Kwame has been married and had kids before, but is now divorced and looking for love.

The London-based business consultant says he’s a bit of a ladies man and won Mr Ghana in 2000.

Lara, 49 – Waitress

Lara (Channel 4)

Canadian Lara has lived many lives before appearing on MAFS, including working as a dancer, having two sons and being married and divorced twice.

The 49-year-old now lives a far humbler life and says she wants a love like her parents, who have been married for 51 years. She has been single for 12 years.

Pjay, 31 – Dancer

Pjay (Channel 4)

Pjay is a member of the Dreamboys, but despite being on the receiving end of a lot of attention on tour, he’s yet to find the right person to spend his life with.

Due to the nature of his job, many of Pjay’s previous partners have struggled to trust him.

Richie, 51 – Sales Advisor

Richie (Channel 4)

Before working as a sales advisor, Richie was a big name in the music business for 23 years.

The Sheffield-based musician wrote every song on Russell Watson’s albums and has worked with Sheryl Crow.

Thomas, 31 – Mental Health Care Assistant

Thomas (Channel 4)

Hailing from Liverpool, Thomas is a social butterfly who wants a calming presence in a partner.

He loves being the centre of attention and says being described as “nice” is his worst nightmare.

Whitney, 31 – Personal Assistant

Whitney (Channel 4)

Following the recent death of her mother, PA Whitney is looking for love.

However, she says she only wants a man who will tick all the right boxes for her.

Zoe, 30 – Quantity Surveyor

Zoe (Channel 4)

Zoe is used to being the more dominant party in her relationships, but after a few years as a “serial dater”, wants someone she can share her softer side with.

Based in the West Midlands, she hopes to start a family soon with her partner on the show.

Married at First Sight UK begins Monday 29 August at 9pm on E4.