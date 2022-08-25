Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.

As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.

Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!

For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been wondering how and when the X-Men would be making an appearance.

This year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw Patrick Stewart reprise his longstanding X-Men role of Charles Xavier, albeit in an alternate dimension.

Ms Marvel, meanwhile, saw the reveal of the MCU’s first mutant, in a final scene at the very end of the series.

In the latest episode of She-Hulk, a web page can be briefly glimpsed, which features a “related link” to an article headlined: “Man Fights With Metal Claws In Bar Brawl.”

Fans have interpreted the statement as an obvious nod to Wolverine, one of Marvel’s all-round most popular characters.

While there’s no word on when we will actually get to see Wolverine in the MCU, or whether there’s a chance Hugh Jackman could reprise the part, fans were nonetheless delighted at the reveal.

“WOLVERINE IS OFFICIALLY MCU CANON!” one person wrote.

Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (Marvel Studios)

“‘Man Fights With Metal Claws In Bar Brawl’ THAT’S MY BOY WOLVERINE,” wrote another.

Others pointed to an article headline reading “Why there is a giant statue of a man sticking out the ocean”, a reference to Eternals.

“THE WOLVERINE AND ETERNALS CRUMBS OH MY GOD SOMEONE CALL THE PARAMEDICS,” one fan commented.

“She-Hulk is FEEDING us with Easter eggs! Wolverine in the MCU…” wrote someone else.

Earlier this week, Glen Powell appeared to shut down rumours that he had been cast as Wolverine’s X-Men teammate Cyclops.

She-Hulk can be streamed now on Disney+.