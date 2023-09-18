The Married At First Sight UK couples who are still together now

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Married At First Sight UK will soon be making its way back to our screens, with a new group of hopeful singles looking for their romantic match.

Based on the Danish series of the same name, Married At First Sight is a reality series that pairs up couples based on scientific and sociological factors.

A team of experts with backgrounds in psychology, psychotherapy, anthropology, and theology fuses their professional knowledge to create matches for successful relationships.

In every series, approximately six participants are chosen from a pool of 200 applicants who agree to get married to a suitor chosen for them.

The pairs meet at the altar for the first time and are filmed for a period of six weeks after exchanging their vows. When the time is up, the married couple must choose whether they will stay together or go separate ways.

As the new 2023 contestants kick start their respective journeys, many viewers have been left wondering which Married At First Sight couples from past seasons are still together.

Here’s a list of all MAFS UK couples who are still going strong...

Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson

Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson met during the 2022 season of the show and soon became fan favourites.

The pair are still together and recently celebrated their “TV anniversary”, where viewers had the chance to see the happy couple form a lifetime bond.

On 5 September, Zoe posted on Instagram celebrating and remembering their anniversary and time on MAFS.

“Just like the Queen had two birthdays... we have two anniversaries. First on 7 April and the other is the day our wedding aired and you all saw the beginning of our journey.

“I guess we’ll have a third when we get married for real which i’ve just realised is going to cost me a fortune,” she continued. “Anyway... little story... I arranged a viewing party last year for our episode and there was a huge storm which cut the TV and we missed half the episode, I realised a few weeks ago i’ve never actually watched it in full so that’s our plan tonight. A cosy night in, watching ourselves on TV.”

Zoe also gave some advice to upcoming cast members of the 2023 series and said “whatever your outcome try and breathe it in.”

“You could be right in the centre of the best year of your life, failing that you’ll learn so much about yourself if you’re open to. Happy TV anniversary the better half of the lesbos,” she added.

Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria

Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria from the 2021 season of MAFS are still together. Not only are they engaged in real life, but they’ve also expanded their family by adopting a cockapoo pup named River together.

In April 2022 Tayah also revealed she was pregnant and announced her first child with Adam. The Instagram post said: “The news is finally out and I still can’t quite believe I’m typing this but we are having a baby.”

Adam and Tayah welcomed their daughter into the world on 7 October 2022 and fans were ecstatic, sharing their congratulations and well wishes to the couple.

By profession, Adam is a qualified electrician but he also works as a fitness model, entering competitions as a bodybuilder. Tayah on the other hand is an estate agent, who previously worked as an air steward where she would jet off to exotic destinations around the world.

Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder

Season five participants Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder are also going strong.

The couple got married in March 2020, then spent the first lockdown together – and now their union has lasted longer than any of the programme’s previous marriages. They are based in Sheffield.

The couple recently announced that they are expecting a baby boy, and have been sharing their journey on Instagram for fans to see.

From a baby scan to their baby shower, the pair have joyfully shared the news to keep eager fans in the loop.

On 28 August, Michelle was seen with a baby bump in a post with the caption: “Mum’s the word.”

Sharing their excitement for the pair, one user commented: “I am so so excited for you two! You totally restore my faith in people and that you CAN find your ‘lobster’! Live your best lives together.”

By profession, Owen is an IT manager and Michelle is a school teacher.

This year’s season of Married At First Sight will return on Monday 18 September on Channel 4’s E4. The first episode will kick off at 9pm.