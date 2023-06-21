Married at First Sight: Which couples from every season are still together?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sixteenth season of Married at First Sight is perhaps its most dramatic one yet. The popular reality TV series, which airs on Lifetime in the US, premiered on 4 January in a brand new city: Nashville, Tennessee.

Married at First Sight first debuted on FYI in 2014. The series is based on the Danish TV show, Gift Ved Første Blik. Much like seasons past, Married at First Sight season 16 follows 10 singles as they marry complete strangers, and embark on their marital journey over the course of eight weeks. Throughout the season, fans follow the five newlywed couples as they say “I do”, share their first kiss, travel to their honeymoon, and move in together as husband and wife.

The couples are joined by relationship experts who provide the couples with professional advice and examine their compatibility. Series regulars Calvin Roberson, a pastor and marriage counsellor, and sociologist Dr Pepper Schwartz are joined by sex therapist Dr Pia Holec and New York Times bestselling author, DeVon Franklin in season 16.

At the end of the social experiment, the five couples are faced with the decision to stay married or get a divorce.

In season 16, the five couples to say “I do” are Airris and Jasmine, Christopher and Nicole, Clint and Gina, Mack and Domynique, and Shaquille and Kirsten. However, this season comes with a twist, as one groom decided to make a move on another man’s wife.

The series is produced by Kinetic Content and Chris Coelen, aka the mastermind behind Love is Blind and The Ultimatum. In fact, the show has become so popular that it’s led to several spin-offs, including Married at First Sight: The First Year, Married at First Sight: Second Chances, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After and Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.

Over the course of 16 seasons, Married at First Sight has matched a total of 64 couples but only 12 are still together today. From season one to 16, these are the Married at First Sight couples still happily in love.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

Jamie and Doug were the only couple to stay married from season one of Married at First Sight in 2014. The two welcomed their first child, daughter Henly, in August 2017 and their son Hendrix in May 2020. They also co-host a podcast, called Hot Marriage. Cool Parents.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico

From seasons two through four, there were no couples from Married at First Sight that stayed together. That is, until season five’s Ashley and Anthony, which aired in 2017. They’re now parents to two daughters: Mila, four, and Vaeda, two.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

In season six, Shawniece and Jephte went through their fair share of struggles, even separating at one point during their marriage. However, the two decided to work through their issues and are still married today. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Laura Denise Pierre, in October 2018.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd

Danielle and Bobby were married in season seven of Married at First Sight and have since welcomed two children: daughter Olivia Nicole, four, and son Robert Elvin Dodd IV, two. The couple are currently expecting their third child.

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen

AJ and Stephanie tied the knot during season eight of the series, and have remained together ever since. The two appeared on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam in 2020. These days, AJ and Stephanie often share photos from their world travels on social media.

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar

Season eight also saw Kristine and Keith say “I do” in 2019. The duo also appeared on Couples Cam, where they revealed that they bought a fixer-upper home together. Kristine works as a real estate agent, while Keith is a biomedical technician.

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie

In season nine, Deonna and Gregory worked through their communication differences before ultimately deciding to stay married. They welcomed their son, Declan Okotie, in February 2021.

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd

This couple tied the knot during the tenth season of Married at First Sight in Washington, DC. Jessica and Austin welcomed their son Westin Paul Hurd in November 2021.

Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall

Amani and Woody had an instant connection when they met at the altar in season 11. They have since started a YouTube channel, and welcomed their first child in June 2022.

Miles Williams and Karen Landry

Miles and Karen were also married in season 11. After going through a series of ups and downs amid lockdown, the two decided to stay together and have been going strong ever since. The pair also launched their own YouTube channel.

Vincent Morales and Briana Myles

Vincent and Briana were the only couple to stay married from season 12. In January 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aury Bella.

Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk

Finally, season 16 stars Nicole and Christopher are the only couple from the current season who decided to stay married on Decision Day. Christopher relocated to Nashville from Chicago just before the Covid-19 pandemic, while New York City native Nicole also moved to Nashville six weeks before lockdown.

In the Married at First Sight finale, it was revealed that the two were still married and getting to know each other. However, fans will learn the relationship statuses of each the remaining cast members when the Married at First Sight season 16 reunion airs on Wednesday 21 June at 8pm ET on Lifetime.