Which Love Is Blind season four couples got married at the altar?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix’s hit dating show, Love Is Blind, has dropped the finale of its fourth season, which saw four couples make their way down the aisle.

The season started off with its usual format, as 30 singles went on dates in “pods” without seeing each other face-to-face. After they spend days communicating through a wall, pairs who have formed strong enough relationships get engaged, before officially meeting in-person.

While five couples got engaged in the the season, two of these relationships saw a change. More specifically, contestant Zack Goytowski got engaged to another woman, Bliss Poureetezadi, after his initial relationship with Irina Solomonova didn’t work out. Previously engaged couple Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds also called it quits before making it to their wedding.

While viewers will have to wait until the reunion special on 16 April to see who stayed together after the show, there were four couples who made it to their wedding day.

Here are the couples who said “I do” and “I don’t” during season four of Love Is Blind.

Warning: Spoilers for season four of Love Is Blind below.

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown

As soon as they entered the pods, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown created a strong connection. The pair continued to fall for each other through intimate conversations, during which Brown spoke candidly about the loss of his older brother. Brown chose to propose to Pennywell before they officially met in person. They went on their first trip as a couple to Mexico, where their emotional and physical connection continued to strengthen.

Tensions did rise when they moved together to Seattle, as Pennywell expressed her anxiety about the wedding. However, Brown stayed by her side and continued to comfort her.

In the season finale, the pair engaged their vows at their wedding ceremony, with Pennywell expressing her gratitude for Brown and how she “fell in love” with his “soul” in the pods. Brown agreed, as he explained how much he “loved” his partner and believed that he found his “life partner” in her.

After exchanging their vows, the couple officially got married, with the both of them saying “I do” at the aisle.

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah

(COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

While Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin developed a deep connection in the pods, he also had another connection with a different contestant: Micah Lussier. Although Appiah was torn between two people in the pods, so was Lussier, as she was also dating a different contestant: Paul Peden.

Lussier then decided to choose Peden and end things with Appiah, who was left heartbroken over the split. However, Appiah still saw potential in his connection with Griffin and opted to pursue the relationship, with the pair walking out of the pods engaged.

When they first started living together, they did have a few conflicts, as Appiah wasn’t thrilled about leaving Portland to live in Seattle with Griffin. His mother’s decision to skip his wedding also took a toll on his relationship.

However, the couple made it to their wedding day, with Griffin praising Appiah for “making her better” and saying she was ready to his wife. In his vow, Appiah expressed how much he’s valued his relationship with Griffin, even when they argue, as they’ve learned and grown from it.

Episode 11 ended with a cliffhanger, as Griffin said “I do” at the altar while Appiah’s answer was not yet shown. In the season finale, it was revealed that he said “I do” as well, before the pair officially got married.

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden

(COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Throughout their dates in the pods, Lussier and Peden found themselves in their own love triangles, as Lussier had formed a connection with Appiah. Meanwhile, Peden also fell for another contestant: Amber Wilder. During one of her dates with Peden, Lussier confessed that she saw herself saying “yes” to him and not Appiah. From there, the pair decided to focus on each other and end their other relationships, before Peden asked the marketing manager to marry him.

When they started living in their shared apartment in Washington, they had a few issues. Lussier expressed that her ideal situation would to bounce between living in Seattle and Scottsdale, Arizona, which is where she was from. However, Peden wasn’t too fond of this suggestion. In addition, one of Lussier’s friends, Shelby, told her that she didn’t approval of Peden and said that this relationship wasn’t right for her.

On their big day, the couple engaged their vows, with Lussier highlighting how much she has in common with Peden and how much they connected in the pods. Peden expressed how much he loved his partner and that he couldn’t see himself with anyone else.

When it was time to say their “I dos”, Lussier was asked if she took Peden to be her husband. However, she repsonded by saying that the “best thing” she could do “in that moment” was give Peden the “opportunity to answer first”. Peden then said that while he loved Lussier, he didn’t think that they “could choose each other”. Lussier told him that he expected her to say this, before she walked away in tears.

Peden followed Lussier and tried to comfort her, before she asked him to leave. In a confessional interview, the environmental scientist said that while there was “always love” in his relationship, it didn’t always “feel reciprocated”.

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi

(COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Zack Goytowski also found himself in a love triangle while dating in the pods, as he developed feelings for Irina Solomonova and Bliss Poureetezadi. Although Goytowski told both women that he loved them and struggled to choose between them, he decided to end things with Poureetezadi and ask Solomonova to marry him.

However, Goytowski and Solomonova ultimately opted to end their relationship, since they couldn’t physically connect. From there, Goytowski reached out to Poureetezadi when they returned to Seattle and reignited their romance, before they got engaged.

Through the season, they had a few bumps in the relationship, with Poureetezadi’s father expressing his reservations about them getting married so quickly. Poureetezadi also had concerns that she’d feel like a second choice throughout her marriage, as they got together after Goytowski was engaged to someone else.

On their wedding day, Goytowski expressed how saying goodbye to Poureetezadi in the pods made him realise that she was the one for him. In her vows, Poureetezadi praised her partner for who he is as person, as she highlighted his kindness and “perception” he has “of the world”. Goytowski was the first to say “I do” at the altar, before Poureetezadi said the same and they walked away married.