Married at First Sight UK fans celebrate show’s first ever same-sex wedding

Fans of the E4 reality series Married at First Sight have celebrated the show’s first ever same-sex wedding.

The programme sees two complete strangers be matched according to the judgement of a panel of experts, marrying just minutes after meeting.

After living with each other for a while, they are then given the option to continue with the relationship or not.

Last night (31 August), the series featured its first-ever gay couple, with 39-year-old Matt and 27-year-old Daniel placed on the fast-track to the altar.

The fifth series of Married at First Sight’s UK version had been tipped to adopt some changes from the Australian version, which became a hit here over the past year. The Aussie version featured its first same-sex marriage back in 2016.

For the new series, legally binding marriages are replaced with lifelong commitment ceremonies which nonetheless feature all the usual wedding-day trappings, from speeches to cake.

Viewers shared their reactions to the show’s first same-sex couple on social media.

“I’m emotionally connected to Matt and Daniel on Married at First Sight UK already,” wrote one fan.

“Daniel and Matt are giving me life,” wrote another.

“Matt and Daniel are lovely together. I really want it to work for them,” added a third.

One viewer contrasted the series with Love Island, whose bosses recently claimed that same-sex couplings would be logistically hard to feature on the show.

“Love Island: Having gay contestants would be “logistically difficult”. Married at First Sight UK: Hold my f***in’ beer,” they joked.

Married at First Sight continues at 9pm tonight (1 September). Previous episodes are available to watch on All 4.