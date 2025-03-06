Martin Lewis falls to floor after struggling through live TV appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin Lewis dramatically threw himself on the floor after a challenging episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show Live saw him present while losing his voice.

The 52-year-old finance expert returned to UK screens this week where he and co-star Jeanette Kwakye offered money saving advice to viewers, including how to get a free Burger King Whopper on Wednesday (5 March).

However, towards the end of the episode, Lewis began to struggle and cough, admitting: “That's it from me! My voice has gone... JK?”

Laughing, Kwakye said: “I was going to ask you what is going on for next week...'

An exasperated Lewis took a gulp of water and replied: “We're probably going to do wills and power of attorney and difficult conversations. But it may change. I don't know. I might be doing savings! Let me know which you prefer.”

He then comedically added: “Thank you to Jeanette, thank you to the audience, thank you to everybody upstairs... I'm going for a lie down!'”

Lewis then threw himself to the studio floor while the audience chuckled and applauded as the show came to an end.

Martin Lewis takes a lie down during the Money Show Live ( ITV )

Elsewhere, Lewis has warned savers they face an “urgent deadline” of just a few weeks to top up their pension pot by as much as £50,000.

Most people under 73 have until 5 April to boost their state pension amounts for retirement in just a few straightforward steps. This is the deadline to ‘buy back’ any missing national insurance years from 2006 to 2018 – a crucial element in securing the most out of the state pension.

“Getting those back...that is what can be worth tens of thousands of pounds,” Mr Lewis told viewers.

Speaking on Tuesday evening’s show, the money expert joked: “I suspect I’ve probably crashed the government’s website.” Although no link has been confirmed, users were reporting issues accessing gov.uk, HMRC and Universal Credit later that evening and into Wednesday morning.

The government put the deadline in place to ensure that those who could be affected by the new state pension transitional arrangements have time to secure the full amount. It covers the years between 6 April 2006 and 5 April 2018, while people can continue to always fill in gaps over the last six years.