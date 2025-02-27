You have until 5 April 2025 to top up your state pension by filling in any gaps in your National Insurance record from 2006 to 2018. From 6 April this year, you will only be able to fill in gaps for the last six tax years.

You may have gaps in your National Insurance record if you were not earning enough to meet the National Insurance threshold (whether employed or self-employed), were unemployed but not claiming benefits, or were living or working outside the UK.

Three good reasons to top up your state pension now

It could be a great long-term investment. It may only cost you a relatively small amount in the short term to get much more back in the long term.

Boost your retirement earnings. In 2025-26, the full state pension will be £230.25 a week.

Guaranteed income. Unlike income from investments such as dividends, state pension payments are stable and guaranteed for the rest of your life.

The state pension changes a lot, and it can be hard to keep up to date. So here’s a quick recap on how the old state pension worked.

The old basic state pension applies to anyone who reached state pension age before 6 April 2016. It comprises the basic state pension, a flat-rate pension benefit and the Additional state pension, which included earnings-related pension benefits from the State Earnings-Related Pension Scheme between 1978 and 2002, and the State Second Pension between 2002 and 2016.

That means men born before 6 April 1951, and women born before 6 April 1953, are still eligible to receive the old state pension.

How the new state pension works

Under the new state pension system, you must have 35 qualifying years of National Insurance contributions to be eligible for the full state pension, which will rise to £11,973 a year (£230.25 a week) in the 2025-26 tax year. You usually need at least ten qualifying years to get any new state pension.

To determine if you should top up your state pension, you should visit the gov.uk website to check your National Insurance record. You'll need to create sign-in details if you haven’t logged into your gov.uk account before. Make sure you have your National Insurance number to hand and a valid photo ID such as a passport or a driving licence.

Once you've signed in, you'll be able to check:

What you've paid (up to the beginning of the current tax year)

Your national insurance credits

Any gaps in your record

Your state pension forecast

You can then start to determine whether you would benefit from making voluntary contributions to plug any gaps.

Understanding your state pension forecast

This will show you how many years of contributions you have and what you need to do to top up your state pension.

If you have 35 qualifying years or expect to get to this number when you reach state pension age, you will qualify for the full state pension. But if you don’t have enough qualifying years - don’t panic.

Here are some simple steps you can take to top up your state pension before it’s too late.

Consider making voluntary National Insurance contributions

After finding any shortfall in your pension forecast, you can figure out whether it might be worth buying years by paying additional National Insurance voluntarily.

Some people may only need to pay hundreds to get thousands back over time, show MoneyHelper.

For example, if you're currently employed:

Filling in a missing week of national insurance Contributions would cost you just £17.45.

Filling in a missing year would cost you up to £907.40 but could net you more than £1,600 over the course of five years of your retirement, or more than £6,500 over 20 years.

As a basic rule of thumb - but always check personal circumstances - you would need to receive three years of the additional pensions payments (currently at £328.64 a year) to make more money back than you originally paid (£907.40) to plug a one-year gap. Beyond that, you’re reaping rewards.

To fill in any gaps in your record from 2006 to 2018, you must make your voluntary contributions by 5 April 2025.

You can do this by contacting HMRC to get an 18-digit reference number, which you can use to pay online or via your bank.

Men born on or after 5 April 1951, or women born on or after 5 April 1953, must make their voluntary contributions by this deadline to maximise their state pension income.

Three other ways to top up your state pension

1. Check if you can get Pension Credit

If you are at state pension age, you may be able to top up your state pension income by claiming Pension Credit, especially if you don't have any other sources of income during your retirement.

2. Check if you can get National Insurance credits for free

You may be able to claim Class 1 National Insurance credits for free if you're currently unemployed and looking for work, claiming Jobseeker's Allowance. You'll receive Class 1 credits automatically if you're on Employment and Support Allowance or Unemployability Supplement or Allowance.

3. Are you an unpaid carer? Make sure you're claiming Carer's Allowance if you're entitled to it

This benefit, worth up to £4,200 a year, can also help you increase your National Insurance credits. Yet, surprisingly, over half a million unpaid carers - mostly women - are not claiming this benefit.

Remember - you only have until 5 April 2025 to make voluntary National Insurance contributions to fill any gaps from 2006 to 2018. For more detailed guidance on the state pension, visit the official Gov.uk website or consider speaking with a financial adviser.

