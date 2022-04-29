Martin Roberts has shared an update on his health after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

The Homes Under the Hammer presenter was rushed to hospital last week after suffering chest pains.

Roberts said he might have had only “hours to live” had he not received treatment.

On Thursday (28 April), the presenter posted a video to share a positive update regarding his health, stating he is “on the road to recovery”.

Speaking from the foyer of the Royal United Hospital in Bath, Roberts said that an MRI scan on his heart found that he has “a few residual problems” that doctors will keep a check on over the next months.

“Hopefully they get only better,” he told fans.

“The breathing side of things I’m just going to carry on with it and then have more follow-up meetings with the respiratory team,” he said, adding that he has been given the all-clear to leave the hospital.

“For now, they’ve decided that they’ve done what they can and I’m better placed at home now.”

The Homes Under the Hammer presenter updates his followers on social media after arriving in Poland where has delivered a van full of supplies to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing attacks from Russian forces (Martin Roberts/Twitter)

The 58-year-old went on to thank his fans for their support, stating: “First thing to say is thank you with all my heart for all your messages of support. You have been amazing and it’s kept me going in some very dark hours. Honestly I can’t thank you enough.”

He proceeded to express gratitude for his health team, who he called “godly angels”.

“I’m hopefully on the road to recovery. The team here at RUH, especially the cardiac care unit, the doctors and nurses have saved my life, what can you say,” he said.

“I’m going home, going to have a shower, sit in the garden and look at the grass, because obviously I haven’t seen much greenery in the last week and continue to thank the godly angels for looking after me. Thank you!”

On Thursday last week (21 April), Roberts described the terrifying moment he saw doctors plunge an eight-inch syringe into his chest before undergoing emergency heart surgery.

He told fans that he had been admitted to hospital after “a massive amount of fluid” developed around his heart, causing it to “stop [his] heart working”.

“Had they not got rid of it, which they did in an emergency operation last night, then it’s sort of quite serious, like, hours to live kind of c**p,” he said.