Marvel ‘kills off’ main MCU superhero in Agatha All Along trailer

Marvel fans are have been left distraught over a detail featured in the trailer for a long-awaited project.

After a quieter year than usual, which followed a lacklustre showing at the box office in 2023, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to get back on track with Deadpool & Wolverine later this month.

But one title fans are particularly excited about is a WandaVision spin-off focused on Kathryn Hahn’s witch Agatha Harkness.

The project was first announced in November 2021, with Marvel revealing the title would be House of Harkness. This was changed to Darkhold Diaries, with another title change revealing the series would be called Coven of Chaos.

Marvel Studios then posted a logo for the show with the title Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe.

However, earlier this year, in the punchline to an extended running joke, it was revealed the show would officially be called Agatha All Along – a nod to a song featured in WandaVision that revealed Hahn’s character, a seemingly harmless neighbour of the lead characters, played by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, was actually a villain responsible for the show’s overarching mystery.

On Monday (8 July), the first trailer for the series was released – and viewers are theorising that the series will feature the death of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

The trailer shows Agatha dropped right into her very own Mare of Easttown-style crime show, with one scene showing her present at a crime scene where a corpse can be seen face down – and later, the trailer shows the victim seemingly marked down as W Maximoff, who is said to have died on 13 October 2024.

open image in gallery Fans are worried about Wanda Maximoff after watching the ‘Agatha All Along’ trailer ( Marvel Studios )

Corroborating the theory that Wanda is the unidentified victim is the fact the camera shows her blackened figures, which look similar to the way Wanda’s fingers looked after using the Darkhold in 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, many are convinced this body is not Wanda’s, but her son Billy. The theory goes that “W Maximoff” stands for William Maximoff – and that the blackened fingers will be explained in the show, or that Marvel edited it in to misdirect viewers. It;s been suggested that the mention of a “Jane Doe”, when referring to the body, was also added in to trick people.

open image in gallery Will ‘Agatha All Along’ kill off Wanda Maximoff? ( Marvel Studios )

Also starring in Agatha All Along will be Heartstopper actor Locke and musical theatre star Patti Lupone as well as Aubrey Plaza.

WandaVision, which was the MCU’s first foray into TV, was a critical hit when it was released in January 2021. In The Independent’s four-star review of the series, Louis Chilton wrote: “In aesthetic, structure and tone, WandaVision is a welcome aberration for a franchise whose fatal flaw has long been its stifling adherence to formula.”