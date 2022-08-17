Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Owen Wilson has admitted to being “scolded” by Marvel after failing to keep his mouth shut about Loki details.

The actor plays Mobius in the popular Disney+ superhero series, which is set to return for a second season next summer.

Marvel Studios is notoriously secretive when it comes to revealing even minor story details for forthcoming projects. Earlier this year, Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson apologised to the company after she was responsible for a leaked photo of her character’s new outfit making its way online.

Speaking to ComicBook, Wilson said that the new season of Loki was currently filming in London.

“I do think that, you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” he said. “I immediately get kind of self-conscious because [Marvel are] so kind of uptight.”

Rel Schulman, the director of Wilson’s current project (the Parmount+ film Secret Headquarters), then asked the actor if he had ever been “scolded” by Marvel.

“Yes,” Wilson replied. “Yeah, multiple times.”

While Wilson did not go into detail about the exact reason for the scoldings, he did open up last year about being reprimanded for revealing that his Loki character would sport a moustache (a significant detail for fans of the comics).

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in ‘Loki' (Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

“When I let it slip that I’m wearing a moustache [as] Agent Mobius, I got an ominous text saying ‘Strike One,’” he told Esquire. “I don’t know who that was from.

“We looked into it and we think it might have been [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin Feige using a burner phone or something. But that was never confirmed.”

Season one of Loki can be streamed now on Disney Plus.