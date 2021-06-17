Marvel supervillain Tom Hiddleston will read CBeebies Bedtime Story about a superhero potato

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston is next up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The British actor – who currently stars as the titular villain in the Disney Plus series Loki – is the next in a long line of celebrities to read a bedtime story on the BBC children’s channel.

Hiddleston will make his CBeebies debut on Friday 25 June. The actor will be reading the adventure story Supertato by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet, which tells the story of a superhero potato facing off with a supervillain pea.

The 40-year-old, best known for his role as MCU’s impish villain Loki, opens the story stating: “Tonight’s bedtime is all about a supervillain. This guy is really naughty, very cheeky… and bright green.

“But never fear, because where there’s trouble, a superhero is sure to follow.”

SMTV Live star Cat Deely has also been announced as a forthcoming guest on the programme.

The presenter will be making her appearance during the Father’s Day episode on Sunday 20 June.

A number of high-profile celebrities have stopped by the CBeebies set for their turn reading bedtime stories to sleepy children all over the UK.

Fellow Avengers star Chris Evans, Tom Hardy, David Tennant, Rosamund Pike, Dolly Parton and Bridgerton’s Regé Jean-Page are among those to have previously taken part in the cherished tradition.