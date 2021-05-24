Following the success of reality competition The Masked Singer earlier this year, ITV is preparing to launch a new spin-off: The Masked Dancer.

Adapted from a format that has already proved successful in the US, The Masked Dancer sees a host of celebrity contestants perform dances while dressed in elaborate identity-concealing costumes.

The panel of judges and viewers at home are encouraged to guess the identity of the contestants, using their physical movement, speaking voices and a series of cryptic clues.

Contestants are voted off at the end of every week, with the losing celebrity being “unmasked” and revealed to the public.

The Masked Dancer started out as a spoof segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but was soon commissioned by the Fox network in the US.

When will The Masked Dancer air in the UK?

The series will begin on ITV at 7pm on Saturday, 29 May. New episodes will then air weekly on Saturdays.

Who are the judges?

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will all feature as judges on the series, having previously served on the panel for The Masked Singer.

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse will also feature on the judges’ panel as a new addition.

Speaking ahead of her new role, Mabuse said: “I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show.

“As a dancer, I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues – it’s going to be so much fun!”

Who are the contestants?

While the contestants’ real identities are all kept secret, the full roster of costumed characters has been announced: Zip, Carwash, Beagle, Squirrel, Scarecrow, Frog, Beetroot, Viper, Rubber Chicken, Flamingo, Knicker Bocker Glory, and Llama.

The series will be hosted by comedian Joel Dommett.