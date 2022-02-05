Masked Singer UK: Aled Jones unveiled as Traffic Cone in semi-final elimination
Eighth contestant has exited ITV reality competition
The eighth contestant to be eliminated from The Masked Singer has been revealed.
In the semi-final, which aired on 5 February, Traffic Cone was voted off the show in a double elimination alongside Rockhopper.
They were revealed to be the Welsh classical singer Aled Jones .
Jones, who has a broadcasting career in TV and radio, had not been guessed by any of the judges at any stage throughout the competition.
Referring to the most recent clue shown in his VT, which mentioned jumping from a large height, Jones explained that he once performed the Snowman theme “Walking in the Air at 20,000 feet in the air.
He first recorded the song as a chorister when he was 15.
The penultimate episode of the OTV entertainment series saw all six remaining contestants perform for a place in the final.
Last week featured the unmasking of this series’ sixth and seventh contestants. Firework was revealed to be Jaime Winstone, while Doughnuts was unmasked as Michael Owen.
The Masked Singer concludes next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.
