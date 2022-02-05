Michelle Williams unveiled as Rockhopper on The Masked Singer
Ninth contestant has exited ITV reality competition
The ninth contestant to be eliminated from The Masked Singer has been revealed.
In the semi-final, which aired on 5 February, Rockhopper was voted off the show in a double elimination alongside Traffic Cone.
They were revealed to be Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams.
She was in the band with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.
Judge Rita Ora told Williams that she had “confused the hell out of us” – although viewers had been guessing the singer for a while.
Williams said she spent the entirety of the show “cracking up” at the judges’ guesses, and that she “had a blast”.
Speaking to ITV after the reveal, Williams said: “I was getting so much love from the panel and audience and it made me so anxious to reveal who I am. I was enjoying them throwing out all of these other amazing names as well.”
She continued: “I was still trying to figure out how to disguise the tone of my voice since it’s so recognisable to true Destiny’s Child fans. At the same time being hidden boosted my confidence by about 1,000 percent.”
Guesses for Rockhopper throughout the series included Nichole Scherzinger, Ellie Goulding and Robyn.
Last week featured the unmasking of this series’ sixth and seventh contestants. Firework was revealed to be Jaime Winstone, while Doughnuts was unmasked as Michael Owen.
The Masked Singer concludes next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.
