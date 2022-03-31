The Masked Singer: Christie Brinkley is revealed as Lemur as she’s eliminated

Supermodel Christie Brinkley was the first star to be eliminated from the second round of contestants on The Masked Singer after she was revealed as Lemur.

On Wednesday (30 March), the fifth episode of the season saw Lemur voted off in a single round elimination.

Many of the judges stuck with their theories of Goldie Hawn, Pamela Anderson and Melanie Griffith, while judge Ken Jeong correctly guessed Christie Brinkley.

The Masked Singer continues on Wednesdays at 8pm on Fox.