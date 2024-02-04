For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Davina McCall ran across the Masked Singer stage screaming after discovering the celebrity disguised on the show as Dippy Egg.

On Saturday (3 February), Dippy Egg was revealed to be presenter Nicky Campbell – McCall’s co-host on the long-running ITV show Long Lost Families.

After Campbell took off his mask to show himself for the first time, McCall leapt out of her seat on the panel of judges and began screaming, before tottering across the stage to embrace her friend.

“I’ve never seen you like this, Davina,” joked presenter Joel Dommett. “This is insane!”

After returning to the panel, McCall could be seen fighting back tears.

“This is the best surprise… better than any birthday,” she said. “I love this man! Nicky’s a friend, we’ve been working together for 13 years and I can not believe I didn’t recognise your voice, I didn’t recognise your singing voice. I know your singing voice!”

“This is insane,” she concluded.

Davina McCall screams as her friend Nicky Campbell is unveiled on ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

Viewers dubbed the interaction “hilarious”, with one person writing on Twitter/X: “Get yourself a friendship like Nicky and Davina.”

In a post-show interview, Campbell said that the worst thing about his Dippy Egg costume was that “when the lid goes on the top of Dippy Egg … it’s like you’re in a deep-sea diving suit!”

He also described his glee at McCall’s “emotional” reveal.

“I was emotional at the end doing the song again,” he said. “It was incredible. I was emotional all the way through just trying to see her through the mask. Each performance, I could just sort of make her out, and I was thinking, ‘it’s so near, yet so far away!’”

The reveal bore echoes of last week’s shock unveiling of Lorraine Kelly as Owl, which Dommett called “one of the best reveals we’ve ever had”.

Last night’s episode also saw Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton unveiled as Maypole.

So far this series, The Masked Singer has unmasked stars including Dionne Warwick, Alexander Armstrong, Shirley Ballas and Julia Sawalha.

The mayhem continues Saturdays on ITV.