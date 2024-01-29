Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest celebrity to be unveiled onThe Masked Singer has been called “the best reveal” the show has “ever had”.

Host Joel Dommett and the show’s judges were left in as much shock as the viewers when Owl was eliminated from the competition, and took off their mask to expose their identity.

After a headline-making week, Scottish TV presenter Lorraine Kelly evealed she was under the Owl costume after remaining completely undetected by judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and guest Ellie Goulding.

Dommet told Kelly, who hosts ITV series Lorraine: “This might be one of the best reveals we’ve ever had on the show!”

Speaking about her time on The Masked Singer, Kelly, 64, said: ”I’ve loved being Owl, I’ve loved every single second, the show is so joyful.”

In a post-reveal interview with ITV, Kelly explained why she decided to participate on the show.

“I just wanted to have a bit of fun to kick off the year and to be a bit silly,” she said, adding: “I’ve never had a chance to sing in front of an audience before, and I thought if I was behind a mask it wouldn’t be as scary.

The host said she thinks her mum will be the most surprised by the reveal, stating: “I think my mum will just not believe it. Also, so many people on my show love The Masked Singer so much, and they will lose their minds.

Kelly also kept her participation secret from her daughter.

“My daughter just won’t believe it, because she’s always teasing me about the fact that when we sing along in the car, I just make up the words to songs,” Kelly went on.

Lorraine Kelly was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

“She wouldn’t even think that I’m going to be able to do this because first of all, I’ve never sang in front of anybody, and also because I can’t remember the words of any tunes.”

Kelly shared a video on Instagram after the episode was broadcast, telling her fans: “Hi there, yes, it was me, I was Owl on The Masked Singer. Congratulations if you guessed it.”

‘One of the clues, of course, was about Dundee United. I’m right here at Tannadice Park [football ground] a lot of you got the clue about the tangerines. So well done if you did it.”

Viewers expressed their shock at Kelly’s reveal on the latest episode, with one person writing: “You could have given me 1000 guesses and I’d never have gotten Lorraine Kelly.” Another concurred: “Did not see that one coming!”

So far this series, The Masked Singer has unveiled Kelly, Dionne Warwick, Alexander Armstrong, Shirley Ballas and Julia Sawalha. The mayhem continues Saturdays on ITV.