Who is Owl on The Masked Singer? All the clues so far

The Masked Singer UK is back, and with it a brand new cast of mystery contestants.

Hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, the series tasks Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross with guessing which stars are hidden behind elaborate costumes, as each one sings a cover of a popular song in front of them.

Whoever makes it through to the end of the competition will join previous winners including Busted star Charlie Simpson, Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts, and singers Joss Stone and Natalie Imbruglia.

There are 12 characters this season, six of whom were introduced when the new season launched on 30 December.

Owl is wearing a red and gold blazer paired with a red, gold, and purple striped tie, a white shirt, leather belt, and red shorts.

Owl first appeared outside a school and in a classroom, announcing that “double trouble is the game”.

“I’m a night owl, me... proper nocturnal... tons of mates, nine, 10, 11...”

“It takes an owl’s eye to make it look so rad,” Owl said, kicking a ball into the net.

Big north, petit west, grand east... these place names appeared on the school board where Owl was seen wandering about.

“Will this beak peak too soon?” Owl asked.

In week one, it quickly became apparent that Owl was not a professional singer, singing summer bop “Padam” by Kylie Minogue.

Owl on The Masked Singer UK (ITV)

Gilligan accused McCall of “ruffling Owl’s feathers” after she suggested Owl wasn’t a professional singer. McCall guessed that it was professional footballer Alex Scott.

Meanwhile, Gilligan guessed that it was Chelsea Healey, Waterloo Road star. Ora thought it was a “nocturnal” musician and presenter who played football for Liverpool: Chelcee Grimes.

Ross noted the “double trouble” and “11 friends” clues and guessed it was Frankie Bridge, who’s been in two bands and is married to footballer Wayne Bridge.

Owl’s riddle was: “I’ve been known to have been a source of hilarity, but thankfully my hero was the star of that parody.”

In the school disco-themed week three, Owl suggested that they are a multi-talented celebrity, as they are “swooping around in different places”.

On Saturday (20 January), Owl performed S Club 7’s “Don’t Stop Movin’”.

Mo Gilligan guessed that the mystery celebrity behind the mask could be former Hear’Say Kym Marsh, because of a “don’t make a splash” clue that could link to the Hear’Say cover of the song “Bridge Over a Troubled Water”.

The judges were almost unanimous in thinking that the celebrity had something to do with the English Women’s Football team Lionesses. Guest judge Jennifer Saunders suggested it could be former footballer and presenter Alex Scott, while Ross suggested it was comedian and Lionesses fan Maisie Addam.

Meanwhile, McCall suggested it wasWaterloo Road actor Angela Griffin.

Bubble Tea became the fourth contestant to be unmasked and exit the series, and was revealed as actor Julia Sawalha, who played Saunders’ on-screen daughter in Absolutely Fabulous.

She follows in the footsteps of Rat, who was unveiled as Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas, Chicken Caesar, who was unmasked as presenter and actor Alexander Armstrong and Weather, who was revealed to be legendary soul singer Dionne Warwick.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.