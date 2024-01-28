The Masked Singer Owl unveiled as presenter Lorraine Kelly

The Masked Singer’s latest reveal unmasked Owl as ITV icon Lorraine Kelly on Saturday night, 27 January.

Judges were stunned to see the 64-year-old presenter under the mask as the studio audience erupted into wild applause and cheers.

Ellie Goulding joined Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall as a special guest on the panel, but no one managed to guess it was Lorraine in the Owl costume.

“This might be one of the best reveals we’ve ever had on the show!” exclaimed host Joel Dommett.