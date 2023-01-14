Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Masked Singer has returned for its fourth UK series, with a new batch of contestants attempting to sing their way through while remaining undetected.

The show kicked off on New Year’s Day, with the first six acts singing in disguise as the judges and viewers attempted to guess their identities.

The first contestant, Ghost, was unmasked and revealed to be football pundit Chris Kamara. During week two, which saw another six contestants show off thier pipes, Piece of Cake was revealed to be Scottish singer Lulu.

Just 10 contestants now remain ahead of Saturday’s (14 January) show, including Jacket Potato, Pigeon, Rhino and Fawn.

Fawn is a wide-eyed deer, who wears a brown and white spotted jacket and trousers and matching bow on their head, with furry leg warmers.

In her first appearance, Fawn asked for five sugars in her tea, before remarking: “Like a fawn, I admit that when I was young I was a bit awkward.”

The judges noted she was wearing a necklace that said “Sandy”.

“Call me a boffin, but maths was a passion... that my brain later helped me to win later in life,” she said.

“Now I’m grown up, I’m not awkward at all.”

(ITV)

Fawn sang “Tale as Old as Time” from the Disney musical Beauty and the Beast, wowing the judges with her voice.

Some viewers immediately suggested Carol Vorderman was behind the mask, given her former stint on Countdown.

Rita Ora guessed British actor Hannah Waddingham, while Mo Giligan thought it could be Kim Woodburn, but admitted he was struggling.

Jonathan Ross decided it was ex-chancellor of the exchequor Kwasi Kwarteng, while Davina McCall speculated that it was former Spice Girls singer Mel C.

“I live in a cottage, but not in a palace... I visited Wonderland, but my name isn’t Alice,” Fawn said for her riddle.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 14 January at 7pm on ITV.