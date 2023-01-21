Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

ITV has welcomed a new crop of 13 incognito celebrities to compete in the UK version of The Masked Singer.

On Sunday 1 January, the top-secret singing series, which sees a number of celebrities dressed in head-to-toe costumes to conceal their identity while they compete, began its fourth season.

During the first episode, Jellyfish was among the first batch of competitors to perform for this year’s judges panel, which consists of singer Rita Ora, comedian Mo Gilligan, former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall and BBC host Jonathan Ross.

Saving herself from elimination, Jellyfish wowed the judges and audience with her debut performance of Guns N’ Roses’s “Sweet Child o’ Mine”.

Also competing in the first round were Phoenix, Knitting and Jacket Potato.

This season’s first elimination was Ghost, who was unveiled as former football star Chris Kamara.

Jellyfish is currently still in the competition. In the meantime, here is everything we know about Jellyfish’s identity, including all the clues, judges’ guesses and more.

Who is Jellyfish?

Ahead of her first performance, Jellyfish’s clue video showed a couple of potentially helpful teasers: a sign on a beach that read, “How Loa can you Goa?”, astoundingly high heels, and a fossil of a shell.

“Let this riddle SWIM around in your mind for a little while,” the show’s official account tweeted, alongside the message: “Give me good vibes only, that’s a great salutation. Let’s love and not hate, like a funny animation.”

Jellyfish on ‘The Masked Singer UK’ (ITV)

In their first attempt at guessing Jellyfish’s identity, the judges named singer-songwriter and former X Factor champion Alexandra Burke, Coronation Street actor Michelle Keegan, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and “Love Me Like You Do” singer Ellie Goulding.

Meanwhile, fans have shared their speculations, with many naming Glee’s Amber Riley, the Masked Singer US’s latest winner. While Jellyfish’s voice certainly does sound like powerhouse Riley, it would be genuinely shocking to see her in back-to-back Masked Singer competitions.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

During Saturday 14 January’s episode, a number of further clues were given, as Jellyfish performed “Take Me to Church” by Hozier.

“A group of jellyfish is called a smack, that’s awesome, right?” she said. “Having a group, a support network, is important.

“But me, I’m not always a smack. I like to float around.”

Another clue followed: “Something exceptionally small turned out to be my biggest encouragement.

“It’s important to know yourself. But let me say this, there’s more than one of me to know.”

This last clue led to the judges speculating that Jellyfish could have an alter ego.

Jonathan Ross guessed Janet Jackson. Davina McCall suggested that it was Kelly Clarkson behind the mask. Mo Gilligan proposed Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, while Rita Ora guessed Halle Bailey, the star of the forthcoming Little Mermaid film.

Two more clues followed, one of which was a mislead.

The first read: “Past life regression. Whoopie. I’ll have none of that.”

The second, meanwhile, read: “Across time, mononymous has been synonymous with me.”

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays on ITV at 7pm.