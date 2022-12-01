Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Masked Singer US: Glee’s Amber Riley makes TV history with season 8 win

Actor and singer’s recent win marks their second TV competition victory

Inga Parkel
Thursday 01 December 2022 22:41
Comments
Amber Riley wins The Masked Singer US

Amber Riley has made TV history with her win on The Masked Singer season eight.

During Wednesday (30 November) night’s finale of the US version of the celebrity singing series, Riley – best known for her recurring role as Mercedes on creator Ryan Murphy’s series Glee – walked away victorious.

Following the top-secret 12-week singing competition, the 36-year-old actor, who had been disguised as a gold shimmery harp, was the last standing contestant to unmask.

Riley’s newest triumph marks her second major win on a TV reality show competition. In 2013, she and her dance partner, Derek Hough, took home the coveted mirrorball trophy of Dancing with the Stars’s season 17.

Other celebrities, including Gladys Knight and Margaret Cho, have attempted both competitions, however, Riley is the only one to have ever surmounted the double feat.

Recommended

Although The Masked Singer season two winner, Wayne Brady (How I Met Your Mother), came close when he made it to the Dancing with the Stars season 31 finale, he ended up placing third.

“This has been such an amazing experience,” Riley said after her winning performance of Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory”, an earlier song she covered on the fourth season of Glee.

“Just to be able to come out here and be completely covered and let my talent speak for itself. And the love that I have for people, and wanting people to heal, and feel what it is that I’m singing,” she added.

“So I hope everybody felt my soul, because I bared it right here on this stage.”

Along her Masked Singer journey, Riley also performed Pink’s “Perfect”, “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and “Gravity” by John Mayer.

Recommended

This season had 22 contestants, the most of any of its previous seasons. Coming in second place was pop trio Wilson Phillips, followed by earlier eliminations of comedian Nikki Glaser, singer Ray Parker Jr, The Exorcist’s Linda Blair, comedian Adam Carolla, professional wrestler Chris Jericho, singer George Clinton, retired boxer George Foreman, NFL player Le’Veon Bell, actor Joey Lawrence and actor Kat Graham.

Along with the season’s first half of eliminations: talk show host Jerry Springer, singer Gloria Gaynor, Sex and the City’s Mario Cantone, TV personality Daymond John, The Brady Bunch stars Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight, singer Montell Jordan, Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, singer Chris Kirkpatrick, comedian Eric Idle, and actor William Shatner.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in