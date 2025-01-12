Maya Jama pokes fun at The Masked Singer’s Macy Gray after shock elimination walk-out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Masked Singer judge Maya Jama shared a post making light of contestant Macy Gray’s shock reaction to being eliminated from the series.

Gray, a Grammy-winning musician known for her hit single “I Try”, was dressed as Toad in the Hole for the series, which sees celebrities perform musical numbers while wearing elaborate disguises. The judges, and viewers at home, are then tasked with deciphering the contestants’ identities based on their voices and a number of cryptic clues.

During Saturday’s episode (11 January), Gray stormed off stage when it was announced she would be leaving the show.

After being convinced to come back on for the de-masking and interview, Gray participated in an awkward exchange, giving short, terse answers to the interviewer’s questions.

Jama, who features as a judge on the series alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan, shared a clip of Gray’s exit on Instagram, alongside a lighthearted comment.

“Me at any minor inconvenience,” she wrote.

Joel Dommett, who hosts the series, also addressed the incident, during an interview with Paddy McGuinness on BBC Radio 2.

Macy Gray and Maya Jama on ‘The Masked Singer' ( ITV )

“[The Masked Singer] is sort of a singing show but it’s also sort of a guessing show – so it kind of doesn’t really sit in either camp,” he said.

“And also if you’re a great singer and you make it through then that’s absolutely wonderful, but sometimes, like the case with Macy Gray, she has such a recognisable voice and she’s a legend so you immediately know who it is.

“So it’s kind of one of those where we all know who it is, she might as well go and then the other person can go through as we don’t quite know who they are. So the guessing game continues.”

Dommett added: “The funny thing is, I think it’s a win-win scenario on that game – whether you go through to the final it’s a win as you’re winning it. But also if you go home early it’s a win because you get to go early and you get the same money.”